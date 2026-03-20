ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENGIE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENGIE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

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ENGIE Price Performance

ENGIE Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $31.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. ENGIE has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $35.16.

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ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

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