A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Shares Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24. 69,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 98,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMKBY. Clarkson Capital raised A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Moller-Maersk has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMKBY

A.P. Moller-Maersk Trading Down 6.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Analysts expect that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

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