LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX) Announces $0.19 Dividend

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1,589.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

LexinFintech has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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LexinFintech Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 1,882,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $397.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $434.95 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

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LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is a China-based consumer finance and digital banking platform primarily serving young, underbanked consumers. The company’s core offering is point-of-sale installment financing, enabling eligible customers to split purchases into fixed monthly payments with transparent fees. Leveraging proprietary data analytics and credit scoring models, LexinFintech underwrites consumer loans for online purchases and provides credit lines that support a variety of retail and e-commerce transactions.

In addition to its flagship installment loan service, LexinFintech has developed wealth management and fintech-as-a-service products.

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