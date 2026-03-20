iFabric (TSE:IFA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.46, with a volume of 61535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

iFabric Stock Up 20.7%

The firm has a market cap of C$106.05 million, a P/E ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07.

About iFabric

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iFabric Corp is engaged in the business of women’s intimate apparel. It has three business segments. The Intimate apparel segment is involved in the design and distribution of women’s intimate apparel, and accessories. Its Intelligent fabric segment develops and distributes innovative products and treatments that are suitable for application to textiles, plastics, liquids, and hard surfaces as well as finished performance apparel. The other segment engages in the leasing of property to group companies, related parties, and third parties.

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