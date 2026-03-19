Head-To-Head Analysis: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) vs. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Confluent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Confluent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 1 0 0 0 1.00 Confluent 1 28 3 1 2.12

Valuation & Earnings

Confluent has a consensus price target of $28.71, indicating a potential downside of 7.36%. Given Confluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Confluent is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Confluent”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $53.60 million 0.85 $60,000.00 $0.03 251.63 Confluent $1.17 billion 9.50 -$295.27 million ($0.86) -36.03

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent. Confluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile 0.14% 0.53% 0.13% Confluent -25.31% -22.66% -8.72%

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Confluent has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Confluent on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

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Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence services. In addition, the company offers application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. Aurora Mobile Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software. It offers connectors for existing applications, and IT and cloud infrastructure; Apache Flink services that allows teams to create reusable data streams that can be delivered real-time; ksqlDB, a data-in-motion database that allows users to build data-in-motion applications using a few SQL statements; stream governance, a managed data governance suite that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to accelerate data streaming initiatives without bypassing controls for risk management and regulatory compliance; and stream designer which builds streaming data pipelines visually. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising packaged and residency offerings; education offerings consisting of instructor-led and self-paced training and certification guidance, technical resources, and access to hands-on training and certification exams; and certification programs. It serves banking and financial services industries, as well as retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, communication service providers, gaming, public sector, insurance, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

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