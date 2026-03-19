Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $404,000 in SLB Limited $SLB

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SLB during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 31.4% in the third quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of SLB by 21.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 177,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 19.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 124,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 744,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,582,000 after buying an additional 427,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SLB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SLB from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on SLB from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SLB from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLB news, CAO Howard Guild sold 13,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $659,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,627.90. This trade represents a 37.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 4,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,912.25. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SLB Trading Down 1.9%

SLB stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. SLB’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

About SLB

(Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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