Financial Symmetry Inc Has $7.74 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Financial Symmetry Inc grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Symmetry Inc owned about 0.22% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

DISV stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $43.39.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DISV was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.