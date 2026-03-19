Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ MDB opened at $268.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.85. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $444.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.14 and a beta of 1.40.

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MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $454.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDB

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total value of $440,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,462 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,824.50. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,983. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 897.7% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,002 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,277.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 209.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 42.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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