FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $123.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Logitech International had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 14.94%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Logitech International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Logitech International

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

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