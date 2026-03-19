Head to Head Survey: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) & Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Freight Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $430.42 million 0.40 -$33.45 million ($1.22) -5.04 Freight Technologies $13.73 million 0.04 -$5.60 million ($17.45) -0.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Freight Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics. Proficient Auto Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freight Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics -7.77% 1.22% 0.80% Freight Technologies -40.28% -73.48% -31.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Proficient Auto Logistics and Freight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Proficient Auto Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.86%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics beats Freight Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

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Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Freight Technologies

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Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

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