192,881 Shares in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares $WLAC Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares makes up about 0.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth $85,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares alerts:

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares ( NASDAQ:WLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

WLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Profile

(Free Report)

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker WLAC. As a blank check vehicle, the company does not conduct operations of its own but instead seeks to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses.

The company was sponsored by Willow Lane Capital Partners, an investment firm with a focus on private equity and corporate development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.