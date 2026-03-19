SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 115,232 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 81,528 shares.The stock last traded at $61.20 and had previously closed at $60.59.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Down 1.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.30.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 20,013 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

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