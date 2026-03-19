Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $2,138,031,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100,678.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,017,000 after buying an additional 403,721 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,345,924,000 after buying an additional 291,280 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,628,507,000 after buying an additional 227,604 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $919.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $805.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $902.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $844.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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