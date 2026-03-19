Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Stephen Denelsky Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Denelsky acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,270. This represents a 90.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

HBIO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

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Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 491.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBIO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. New Street Research set a $6.00 target price on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

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About Harvard Bioscience

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Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes life science research instruments and consumables used by academic, biopharmaceutical and government laboratories worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans cellular physiology, microfluidics, electrophysiology and lab automation, providing tools that enable researchers to study everything from cell behavior and organ function to drug delivery and tissue mechanics.

Through its operating units—most notably Harvard Apparatus, BTX, Radnoti and Warner Instruments—Harvard Bioscience offers a diverse range of scientific equipment including precision pumps, stereotaxic instruments, electroporation and gene delivery systems, perfusion systems and microinjection tools.

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