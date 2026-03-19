Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . 319,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 128,407 shares.The stock last traded at $76.93 and had previously closed at $76.64.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
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