Babcock (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth Young Buys 7,000 Shares

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Young bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,656,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,079,591.68. This represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Babcock Price Performance
NYSE:BW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 332,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,909. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.54. Babcock has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.
Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.10 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock
Key Stories Impacting Babcock
Here are the key news stories impacting Babcock this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities sharply raised earnings estimates across 2026–2027 and kept an “Outperform” rating with a $10 price target — including Q4 2026 EPS to $0.09 (from $0.03), FY2026 to $0.21 (from $0.10) and FY2027 to $1.11 (from $0.22). These revisions materially improve forward profitability expectations and are a clear bullish catalyst for the stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying by top executives: CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 7,000 shares (~$15.14 avg) and CFO Cameron M. Frymyer bought 1,285 shares (~$14.76 avg) on March 18. Regulatory filings show meaningful insider accumulation, which investors often view as management signaling confidence in the company’s outlook. CEO Form 4 CFO Form 4
- Positive Sentiment: Media and sell‑side attention: coverage noting a sizeable price‑target upgrade and the stock hitting a multi‑year high following better operating results and narrowing losses has driven momentum and investor interest. Example coverage: Insidermonkey on the 7‑year high/price‑target upgrade. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional press pieces highlight improved 2025 revenue and operating income (helpful context for the bullish narrative) — these are supportive background items for momentum but are not new company guidance. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Some headlines referenced share buybacks by “Babcock” — note one report refers to Babcock International (GB:BAB), a different company; not directly relevant to BW shareholders. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Recent reported quarter (Q4 2025) missed consensus slightly — EPS of ($0.05) vs. ($0.04) expected and revenue of $161M vs. $179.1M consensus — a reminder that near‑term execution/revenue growth risks remain. That miss tempers upside but appears outweighed by upward revisions and insider activity.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on BW shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Babcock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Babcock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Babcock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Babcock
About Babcock
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.
In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.
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