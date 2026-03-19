Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 24.74%.The company had revenue of C$19.38 million for the quarter.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

KEI stock opened at C$6.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of -0.03. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.65 and a 52 week high of C$12.80.

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About Kolibri Global Energy

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Kolibri Global Energy Inc is an exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties in the United States. Its segments include the United States, Canada, and Other. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

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