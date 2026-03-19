Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 24.74%.The company had revenue of C$19.38 million for the quarter.
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance
KEI stock opened at C$6.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of -0.03. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.65 and a 52 week high of C$12.80.
About Kolibri Global Energy
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.