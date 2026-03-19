Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET) Trading Down 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

Golden Metal Resources PLC (LON:GMET – Get Free Report) fell 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 and last traded at GBX 220. 1,052,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 484,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.

Golden Metal Resources Stock Down 10.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Golden Metal Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Metal Resources

In other Golden Metal Resources news, insider Oliver Friesen acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 per share, with a total value of £29,748. Also, insider J.T Starzecki acquired 37,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 per share, with a total value of £55,502.50. Insiders have acquired 74,851 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources plc (“GMET”) is listed on LON as well as on the OTCQX (“GMTLF”) and holds resource development and exploration stage mineral projects in the mining friendly state of Nevada, USA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.