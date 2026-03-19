Syverson Strege & Co Has $783,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,221.44.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: TRANSCEND‑T2D‑1 Phase 3 topline: Retatrutide (triple GIP/GLP‑1/glucagon agonist) produced robust glycemic and weight benefits in people with type 2 diabetes — A1C fell ~1.7%–2.0% and the 12 mg dose produced ~16.8% mean weight loss at 40 weeks. This expands the drug’s commercial opportunity beyond obesity into diabetes and strengthens longer‑term growth outlook. PR Newswire: Retatrutide Phase 3 Results

TRANSCEND‑T2D‑1 Phase 3 topline: Retatrutide (triple GIP/GLP‑1/glucagon agonist) produced robust glycemic and weight benefits in people with type 2 diabetes — A1C fell ~1.7%–2.0% and the 12 mg dose produced ~16.8% mean weight loss at 40 weeks. This expands the drug’s commercial opportunity beyond obesity into diabetes and strengthens longer‑term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Capacity and manufacturing expansion: Lilly is investing heavily in U.S. manufacturing (new multi‑billion dollar plant plans and facility upgrades) to support anticipated demand for obesity/diabetes products, which reduces execution risk around supply constraints as volume scales. PennLive: New $3.5B Plant

Capacity and manufacturing expansion: Lilly is investing heavily in U.S. manufacturing (new multi‑billion dollar plant plans and facility upgrades) to support anticipated demand for obesity/diabetes products, which reduces execution risk around supply constraints as volume scales. Neutral Sentiment: GLP‑1 adherence study: Research shows stopping GLP‑1 therapy raises cardiovascular risks, a finding that underpins chronic use of the drug class and could support steady demand — but it doesn’t change near‑term competitive or pricing dynamics. CNBC: Stopping GLP-1s Raises CV Risk

GLP‑1 adherence study: Research shows stopping GLP‑1 therapy raises cardiovascular risks, a finding that underpins chronic use of the drug class and could support steady demand — but it doesn’t change near‑term competitive or pricing dynamics. Negative Sentiment: HSBC downgrade and revised price target: HSBC cut LLY to “reduce” (PT lowered to $850) citing U.S. pricing pressure, rising competition (including oral pills and rival offerings) and what it views as stretched obesity‑market expectations — the downgrade triggered sizeable selling pressure. American Banking News: Trading Down on Analyst Downgrade

HSBC downgrade and revised price target: HSBC cut LLY to “reduce” (PT lowered to $850) citing U.S. pricing pressure, rising competition (including oral pills and rival offerings) and what it views as stretched obesity‑market expectations — the downgrade triggered sizeable selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and market re‑rating: Multiple analysts and outlets flagged valuation risk, competitive threats (Novo Nordisk and others), and potential pricing erosion for tirzepatide‑class products — contributing to a broader pullback and higher volatility for LLY shares. Zacks: Why LLY Stock Slid

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.4%

LLY opened at $916.88 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,029.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $955.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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