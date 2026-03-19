Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera Sells 1,748 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) Director George Herrera sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $122,901.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,284.43. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, George Herrera sold 1,214 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $85,562.72.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,837. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 5.74%.Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 231.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 482,731 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth $1,707,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $107.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNL

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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