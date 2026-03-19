Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Howard Iv Hanna Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Howard Iv Hanna sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,705. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,231. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $341.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

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Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKOH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Park-Ohio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKOH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio by 238.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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