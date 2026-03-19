Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.
Accenture News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Accenture’s history of topping estimates and the view that it has the key drivers to beat again supports upside expectations into earnings. Will Accenture (ACN) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic AI partnerships (Databricks; a forward‑deployed engineering strategy with Microsoft) bolster Accenture’s revenue pipeline in high‑growth GenAI services and validate long‑term demand for its enterprise AI work. Accenture, Databricks Enable Enterprise Adoption of AI Apps and Agents Accenture and Microsoft form forward deployed engineering strategy to deliver enterprise AI
- Positive Sentiment: Accenture is part of an expanded RELEX / Lowe’s supply‑chain modernization engagement, reinforcing its role on large retail transformation projects. RELEX Solutions Announces Expanded Partnership with Lowe’s to Strengthen Their Supply Chain Agility
- Positive Sentiment: A modest institutional buy (Achmea increased its position) is a small vote of confidence from a long‑term investor. Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings previews and coverage highlight what to watch (bookings, margins, guidance) but add information rather than a clear directional catalyst. Accenture (ACN) Q1 Earnings Report Preview: What To Look For
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis noting Accenture’s cheaper valuation versus historical highs but flagging talent‑cost pressure and weak recent price performance creates mixed buy/sell signals. Is Accenture’s Cheap Valuation Reason Enough to Invest in the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its price target (to $275), signaling less upside from current levels and pressuring near‑term sentiment. TD Cowen Cuts PT on Accenture plc (ACN) to $275 From $282 – Here’s Why
- Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its price target substantially (to $240) and highlighted weakening bookings and a talent mix shift — comments that weigh on expectations ahead of the print. Morgan Stanley Updates Accenture (ACN) View on Weak Bookings and Talent Shift
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary warns traders expect a large post‑earnings move — some expect downside risk that could push the stock toward multi‑year lows if results disappoint. Here’s How Much Accenture Stock Is Expected to Move After Earnings
Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture
Accenture Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of ACN stock opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $188.73 and a twelve month high of $326.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.47. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.19.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.
The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.
Further Reading
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