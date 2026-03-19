Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.6% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $33,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after purchasing an additional 219,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,164,000 after buying an additional 574,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $916.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $866.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,029.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $955.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,221.44.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY
Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Study finds stopping GLP‑1s raises heart attack, stroke and death risk — this supports chronic use of Lilly’s diabetes/obesity medicines, which can support long-term revenue and pricing resilience. Healthy Returns: Stopping GLP-1s raises risk of heart attack, stroke and death, study says
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly is investing heavily in manufacturing capacity — $1.8B to update Indianapolis operations plus plans for a $3.5B Pennsylvania plant — which supports supply readiness as demand scales and could ease future bottlenecks. Lilly spending $1.8B to update Indianapolis manufacturing operations Eli Lilly’s road to Pennsylvania, details of new $3.5B plant, celebrated in the Lehigh Valley
- Neutral Sentiment: Opinion pieces weigh competitive dynamics—some bullish views argue Lilly remains a market leader and a buy alongside peers (Roche), highlighting structural growth; these are balanced takes rather than new data. Roche Vs. Eli Lilly: Nvidia Deals, Obesity Battles Stoke Rivalry (I’d Buy Both)
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market commentary notes the stock is oversold after the pullback and approaching potential support levels—this frames a “buy‑the‑dip” debate but is not a fundamental catalyst. Stock Of The Day: Is The Eli Lilly Selloff Over?
- Negative Sentiment: HSBC downgraded LLY to “Reduce” (from Hold), cutting its price target to $850 and citing U.S. pricing pressure, intensifying competition (oral pills, rival GLP‑1s) and what it sees as overhyped obesity‑market assumptions—this is the primary driver of the day’s share weakness. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Gets Downgraded to Reduce From Hold by HSBC – Here’s Why
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst writeups and headlines highlight heightened rivalry (Novo Nordisk, Roche), mixed FDA signals around oral obesity pills and the risk that market share/pricing assumptions for tirzepatide products may be too optimistic—adding to near‑term downside risk. ‘Run for the Hills,’ Says Analyst About Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) Eli Lilly Falls 5% — FDA Oral Obesity Pill Decision and Novo Nordisk Rivalry Weigh on Shares
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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