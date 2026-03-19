Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.6% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $33,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after purchasing an additional 219,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,164,000 after buying an additional 574,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $916.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $866.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,029.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $955.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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