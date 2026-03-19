Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.53 EPS

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($3.53), reports. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Lifeward had a negative return on equity of 183.18% and a negative net margin of 121.82%.

Here are the key takeaways from Lifeward’s conference call:

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The strategic agreement with Oramed was approved and is pending close; Lifeward has already received a $3.0M loan and expects a $10M convertible note plus additional financing at close, materially strengthening its liquidity to support growth initiatives.

was approved and is pending close; Lifeward has already received a $3.0M loan and expects a $10M convertible note plus additional financing at close, materially strengthening its liquidity to support growth initiatives. Lifeward gains exposure to Oramed’s clinical-stage oral insulin ORMD-0801 , which management says may reduce hypoglycemia and weight gain versus injectable insulin, and will advance a new U.S. study under a funding structure that preserves Lifeward’s operational focus.

, which management says may reduce hypoglycemia and weight gain versus injectable insulin, and will advance a new U.S. study under a funding structure that preserves Lifeward’s operational focus. Lifeward acquired Skelable IP and the core engineering team to develop a powered upper-extremity exoskeleton, targeting a commercial launch in about 18–24 months with a likely low regulatory barrier (management expects 510(k)-exempt status) and a large stroke survivor addressable market.

Full‑year revenue fell ~14% to $22.0M (AlterG down 18%, MyoCycle down 50%), year-end unrestricted cash was only $2.2M , and the company continued to record operating losses and significant cash burn, leaving it dependent on the Oramed financing to stabilize liquidity.

(AlterG down 18%, MyoCycle down 50%), year-end unrestricted cash was only , and the company continued to record operating losses and significant cash burn, leaving it dependent on the Oramed financing to stabilize liquidity. Management restructured to a hybrid direct-plus-channel commercial model and expanded payer engagement, achieving Medicare Advantage coverage with Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthcare (covering >16 million lives) and broader international distribution, which they expect will drive unit growth and backlog conversion.

Lifeward Price Performance

LFWD opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. Lifeward has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeward

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFWD. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lifeward by 1,271.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 198,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lifeward by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Lifeward by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Lifeward by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFWD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Lifeward to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lifeward in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifeward

About Lifeward

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ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

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