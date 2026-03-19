Vh Global Energy Infrastructure (LON:ENRG) Posts Earnings Results

Vh Global Energy Infrastructure (LON:ENRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5.24 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Vh Global Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

LON:ENRG traded down GBX 0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,708. Vh Global Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 51.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51.

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Vh Global Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VH Global Energy Infrastructure plc is a Guernsey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker ENRG. The company’s principal objective is to provide shareholders with a growing stream of income together with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in energy infrastructure assets and related businesses. It seeks to combine stable cash flows with exposure to structural growth trends in the global energy sector.

VH Global Energy Infrastructure focuses on a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure opportunities, including pipeline transportation, storage terminals, electricity transmission and distribution networks, and renewable power generation assets.

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