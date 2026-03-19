Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Tejraj Hada Purchases 4,000 Shares

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Tejraj Hada acquired 4,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 35,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,622.65. The trade was a 12.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,465. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

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Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.03%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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About Greene County Bancorp

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Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

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