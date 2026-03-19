WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 478,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 234,706 shares.The stock last traded at $48.7340 and had previously closed at $48.80.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28.

Get WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHDG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors. IHDG was launched on May 7, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.