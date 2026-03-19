Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 376.80 and last traded at GBX 376.71, with a volume of 3882788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 348.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.50.

About Airtel Africa

(Get Free Report)

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.