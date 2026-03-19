Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Positive Sentiment: DeepMind hires Bridgewater chief scientist Jasjeet Sekhon as chief strategy officer — a high‑profile AI talent win that signals Alphabet is accelerating DeepMind’s commercial and research push vs. OpenAI/Anthropic. Article Title

DeepMind hires Bridgewater chief scientist Jasjeet Sekhon as chief strategy officer — a high‑profile AI talent win that signals Alphabet is accelerating DeepMind’s commercial and research push vs. OpenAI/Anthropic. Positive Sentiment: Google’s Stitch redesign and other product updates are pressuring competitors (Adobe, Figma), showing Alphabet can leverage AI to expand into new workflows and monetize developer/designer tools. Article Title

Google’s Stitch redesign and other product updates are pressuring competitors (Adobe, Figma), showing Alphabet can leverage AI to expand into new workflows and monetize developer/designer tools. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s Wiz buyout expands Google Cloud’s security portfolio — strengthens competitive positioning against AWS/Azure and supports enterprise AI adoption. Article Title

Alphabet’s Wiz buyout expands Google Cloud’s security portfolio — strengthens competitive positioning against AWS/Azure and supports enterprise AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is rebuilding Pentagon ties and appears well‑placed for government AI work after competitors’ controversies — a potential revenue/contract upside. Article Title

Alphabet is rebuilding Pentagon ties and appears well‑placed for government AI work after competitors’ controversies — a potential revenue/contract upside. Neutral Sentiment: Google says it will let websites opt out of generative AI in search to address UK competition concerns — could head off regulatory risk but may limit product scope in UK markets. Article Title

Google says it will let websites opt out of generative AI in search to address UK competition concerns — could head off regulatory risk but may limit product scope in UK markets. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet is increasing reliance on Chinese suppliers for advanced liquid cooling and may acquire a Chinese cooling firm — improves capacity for AI data centers but raises new geopolitical, export‑control and regulatory risks. Article Title

Alphabet is increasing reliance on Chinese suppliers for advanced liquid cooling and may acquire a Chinese cooling firm — improves capacity for AI data centers but raises new geopolitical, export‑control and regulatory risks. Negative Sentiment: CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares (SEC filing) and other insider sales continue; large insider selling can spur short‑term caution among investors. Article Title

CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares (SEC filing) and other insider sales continue; large insider selling can spur short‑term caution among investors. Negative Sentiment: Broad concerns about hyperscaler AI capex — heavy spending raises questions about the pace of returns and margin/valuation pressure for big cloud/AI names (including Alphabet). Article Title

Broad concerns about hyperscaler AI capex — heavy spending raises questions about the pace of returns and margin/valuation pressure for big cloud/AI names (including Alphabet). Positive Sentiment: Alphabet paid its first 2026 dividend ($0.21/share) and maintains strong analyst sentiment/price targets, which supports longer‑term investor confidence. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 2,109,115 shares of company stock worth $117,815,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GOOG opened at $306.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

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