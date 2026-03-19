Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,027.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,115 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.