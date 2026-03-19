Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.0550, with a volume of 78007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.94 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.72%.The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3,996.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.