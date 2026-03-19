Davis Selected Advisers Has $1.78 Billion Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,380,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575,625 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 9.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 1.32% of Capital One Financial worth $1,781,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $1,701,511,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $534,777,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 321.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,108,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,174,000 after buying an additional 2,371,214 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after buying an additional 2,097,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.91. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,121,500. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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