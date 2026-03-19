Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 3,730 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $209.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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