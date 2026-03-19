Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.4670, with a volume of 12876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.73.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the third quarter worth $182,000.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

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