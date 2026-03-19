Kuntal Kumar Verma Sells 392 Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $78,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,892.80. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kuntal Kumar Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 180 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $35,915.40.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 408 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.70, for a total transaction of $79,845.60.

On Monday, March 9th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,386 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.36, for a total transaction of $263,838.96.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 728 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $143,379.60.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,426 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $671,256.18.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $197.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $285.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $950,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $1,193,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $881,680,000 after acquiring an additional 111,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim kept a Buy rating and trimmed its price target to $269 (from $312) — still implying sizable upside and signaling institutional conviction despite the cut. Guggenheim price target update

Guggenheim kept a Buy rating and trimmed its price target to $269 (from $312) — still implying sizable upside and signaling institutional conviction despite the cut. Positive Sentiment: Polen Capital highlighted First Solar’s CdTe technology and favorable policy momentum (“One Big Beautiful Bill”), reinforcing the company’s competitive positioning in utility-scale solar. Polen Capital investor letter

Polen Capital highlighted First Solar’s CdTe technology and favorable policy momentum (“One Big Beautiful Bill”), reinforcing the company’s competitive positioning in utility-scale solar. Positive Sentiment: Several media/analyst pieces continue to label FSLR undervalued on forward P/E metrics, which can attract value-focused buyers and support mean‑reversion. Undervalued renewable energy roundup

Several media/analyst pieces continue to label FSLR undervalued on forward P/E metrics, which can attract value-focused buyers and support mean‑reversion. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI lowered its price target to $212 (from $241) but retained an In‑Line rating — a recalibration rather than a downgrade that may temper upside expectations. Evercore ISI price target cut

Evercore ISI lowered its price target to $212 (from $241) but retained an In‑Line rating — a recalibration rather than a downgrade that may temper upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Small, routine insider sales were reported (e.g., CAO Nathan Theurer sold 96 shares); such filings are common and often reflect personal liquidity rather than a signal on fundamentals. InsiderTrades CAO sale

Small, routine insider sales were reported (e.g., CAO Nathan Theurer sold 96 shares); such filings are common and often reflect personal liquidity rather than a signal on fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated executive selling: multiple senior officers — notably the CFO (large 14,106‑share sale), General Counsel and CEO — disclosed significant reductions in positions. Clustered large sales from top executives are amplifying negative sentiment and raising investor questions. CFO Form 4

Concentrated executive selling: multiple senior officers — notably the CFO (large 14,106‑share sale), General Counsel and CEO — disclosed significant reductions in positions. Clustered large sales from top executives are amplifying negative sentiment and raising investor questions. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing legal risk and potential headline‑driven volatility that investors should monitor closely. Pomerantz investor alert

About First Solar

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First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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