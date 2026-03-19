Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 278.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 target price on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.