CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $752,000 Investment in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Flex makes up approximately 0.9% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Flex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Flex news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $1,310,689.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 143,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,057.69. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,754,151.32. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on shares of Flex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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