Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Alps Electric Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. Alps Electric has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

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Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.56. Alps Electric had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alps Electric will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alps Electric Company Profile

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY), a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

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