Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Steven Mclaughlin Purchases 455,911 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven Mclaughlin bought 455,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $433,115.45. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,703,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,118,223.35. The trade was a 4.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.74. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

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Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 15.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

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More Expensify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expensify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major insider accumulation — Steven J. McLaughlin, a >10% shareholder, bought multiple tranches from March 3–11 totaling about $2.13M (~2.26 million shares), lifting his holding to ~12.2M shares. Large, repeated purchases at sub-$1 prices are being read as a vote of confidence by management/insiders. Investing.com article SEC Form 4

Major insider accumulation — Steven J. McLaughlin, a >10% shareholder, bought multiple tranches from March 3–11 totaling about $2.13M (~2.26 million shares), lifting his holding to ~12.2M shares. Large, repeated purchases at sub-$1 prices are being read as a vote of confidence by management/insiders. Neutral Sentiment: Size & valuation context — EXFY is a small‑cap name (~$62M market cap) with elevated volatility (beta ~1.74) and sub-$1 trades recently; average acquisition price by the insider was ~ $0.94–$0.95 per share across the trades, which sets a de‑facto reference for short‑term buyers.

Size & valuation context — EXFY is a small‑cap name (~$62M market cap) with elevated volatility (beta ~1.74) and sub-$1 trades recently; average acquisition price by the insider was ~ $0.94–$0.95 per share across the trades, which sets a de‑facto reference for short‑term buyers. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain weak — Expensify missed Q4 consensus (EPS and revenue) and reported negative margins/ROE on Feb. 26, highlighting ongoing profitability challenges that could cap a sustained rally absent improving top‑line or margin trends.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth $845,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Expensify by 28.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 60,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

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Expensify, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker EXFY, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in automated expense management and reporting. Its flagship platform enables employees to capture receipts via mobile app or email, automatically extract expense details through optical character recognition (OCR) and artificial intelligence, and submit streamlined expense reports. The solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce approval cycle times, serving a broad range of industries from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur David Barrett, Expensify has grown from a simple receipt-scanning app into a comprehensive spend management suite.

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