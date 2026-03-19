Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SKIN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Beauty Health from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.42.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $150.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.07 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a U.S.-based consumer wellness and beauty enterprise that integrates device-based and product-based offerings across skin, body and hair wellness categories. The company operates a portfolio of established brands that blend professional and at-home solutions, focusing on innovative formulations and technologies to address a range of beauty and self-care needs. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and strategic retail partnerships, Beauty Health seeks to deliver premium experiences and tangible results to a global customer base.

Beauty Health’s brand portfolio includes Sol de Janeiro, known for its award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream body care collection; Elemis, a U.K.-originated professional skin care line distributed in spas and skincare clinics; NuFACE and Dermaflash, two at-home beauty device brands specializing in microcurrent facial toning and gentle exfoliation respectively; and Nutrafol, a legal-strength hair wellness supplement clinically designed to support hair growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.