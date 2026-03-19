Stifel Nicolaus Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $44.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $48.61.

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General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. General Mills has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $62.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills News Roundup

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General Mills Company Profile

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General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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