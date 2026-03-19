Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Life360 from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Get Life360 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LIF

Life360 Stock Down 2.1%

Insider Activity

LIF stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 3.84. Life360 has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $112.54.

In related news, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $769,483.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,232 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,087.52. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $491,501.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,162.88. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Life360 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Life360 by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Life360 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life360 by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.