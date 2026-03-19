PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.5550. 7,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 68,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PTL in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PTL currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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PTL Price Performance

PTL Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

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PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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