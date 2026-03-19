Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 97.95% and a negative net margin of 378.17%.The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Hyperfine’s conference call:

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Commercial momentum and clinical validation: Q4 revenue was $5.3M (up 128% YoY) with 16 units sold, FDA clearance for the Optive AI update, supportive publications (stroke and neurology), and India approval driving adoption across hospitals, neurology offices, and international markets.

Q4 revenue was $5.3M (up 128% YoY) with 16 units sold, FDA clearance for the Optive AI update, supportive publications (stroke and neurology), and India approval driving adoption across hospitals, neurology offices, and international markets. Margin expansion and stronger balance sheet: Q4 gross margin was 50.9% (1,530 bps improvement YoY), full-year gross margin ~49.8%, and cash burn has declined (Q4 net cash burn down 30% YoY); the company raised equity and a $15M debt tranche, extending runway into 2028.

Q4 gross margin was 50.9% (1,530 bps improvement YoY), full-year gross margin ~49.8%, and cash burn has declined (Q4 net cash burn down 30% YoY); the company raised equity and a $15M debt tranche, extending runway into 2028. 2026 growth guidance: Management forecasts revenue of $20–$22M (midpoint ~55% YoY growth) and gross margin of 50–55%, with total cash burn expected at $26–$28M, signaling an expectation of progressive top-line strengthening through 2026.

Management forecasts revenue of $20–$22M (midpoint ~55% YoY growth) and gross margin of 50–55%, with total cash burn expected at $26–$28M, signaling an expectation of progressive top-line strengthening through 2026. Ongoing losses and execution risks: The company remains unprofitable (Q4 net loss $5.9M; FY net loss $35.6M), service revenue variability and multi-unit/IDN deals may cause quarterly lumpiness, and additional debt tranches depend on achieving commercial targets.

Hyperfine Trading Down 2.3%

Hyperfine stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Hyperfine has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $123.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.28.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hyperfine by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 317,645 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyperfine by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 190,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyperfine by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 143,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyperfine

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Hyperfine, Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) is a medical technology company focused on expanding access to advanced neuroimaging through its portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The company’s flagship product, Swoop®, is designed to enable bedside MRI scanning in a wide range of clinical environments, including emergency departments, intensive care units and outpatient clinics. By leveraging a compact, high-performance permanent magnet and a custom-designed gradient system, Hyperfine aims to reduce the logistical and financial barriers associated with traditional, large-scale MRI installations.

The Swoop system features a lightweight, wheeled design that can be maneuvered directly to a patient’s bedside, allowing clinicians to conduct diagnostic imaging without the need to transport critically ill or immobile patients.

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