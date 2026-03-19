Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 97.95% and a negative net margin of 378.17%.The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Hyperfine’s conference call:
- Commercial momentum and clinical validation: Q4 revenue was $5.3M (up 128% YoY) with 16 units sold, FDA clearance for the Optive AI update, supportive publications (stroke and neurology), and India approval driving adoption across hospitals, neurology offices, and international markets.
- Margin expansion and stronger balance sheet: Q4 gross margin was 50.9% (1,530 bps improvement YoY), full-year gross margin ~49.8%, and cash burn has declined (Q4 net cash burn down 30% YoY); the company raised equity and a $15M debt tranche, extending runway into 2028.
- 2026 growth guidance: Management forecasts revenue of $20–$22M (midpoint ~55% YoY growth) and gross margin of 50–55%, with total cash burn expected at $26–$28M, signaling an expectation of progressive top-line strengthening through 2026.
- Ongoing losses and execution risks: The company remains unprofitable (Q4 net loss $5.9M; FY net loss $35.6M), service revenue variability and multi-unit/IDN deals may cause quarterly lumpiness, and additional debt tranches depend on achieving commercial targets.
Hyperfine Trading Down 2.3%
Hyperfine stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Hyperfine has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $123.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hyperfine by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 317,645 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyperfine by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 190,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyperfine by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 143,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hyperfine
Hyperfine, Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) is a medical technology company focused on expanding access to advanced neuroimaging through its portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The company’s flagship product, Swoop®, is designed to enable bedside MRI scanning in a wide range of clinical environments, including emergency departments, intensive care units and outpatient clinics. By leveraging a compact, high-performance permanent magnet and a custom-designed gradient system, Hyperfine aims to reduce the logistical and financial barriers associated with traditional, large-scale MRI installations.
The Swoop system features a lightweight, wheeled design that can be maneuvered directly to a patient’s bedside, allowing clinicians to conduct diagnostic imaging without the need to transport critically ill or immobile patients.
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