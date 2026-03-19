Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Sells $1,315,325.70 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director M Michele Burns sold 11,670 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $1,315,325.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 343,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,720,167.98. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
M Michele Burns also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 4th, M Michele Burns sold 25,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00.
- On Monday, March 2nd, M Michele Burns sold 80,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $7,590,400.00.
- On Thursday, February 26th, M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $820,000.00.
Circle Internet Group Trading Up 0.2%
Circle Internet Group stock opened at $132.55 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.
View Our Latest Report on Circle Internet Group
Trending Headlines about Circle Internet Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets (including Robert W. Baird raising its target to $138 and Clear Street turning bullish) have pushed sentiment and triggered buying. Benzinga: Baird price target
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts point to accelerating USDC adoption and growing supply — headlines cite USDC circulation ~ $75B and renewed analyst optimism tied to payments/treasury use cases — supporting revenue and network‑effect growth expectations. Circle Internet Group (CRCL) Is Up 12.0% After USDC Adoption Drives Renewed Analyst Optimism
- Positive Sentiment: CEO commentary crediting growing Wall Street recognition, plus reports of rising trading volume and enterprise integrations (Visa, Intuit, Circle Payments Network), underpin a bullish narrative for sustainable fee and commercial revenue growth. Circle Internet (CRCL) Stock Soars 115% as CEO Credits Growing Wall Street Recognition
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-form analysis highlights regulatory tailwinds (the GENIUS Act era) that favor regulated stablecoins like USDC — useful context for the bull case but dependent on continued reserve yields, fees and partner economics. Circle Stock: The Loud Winner of the Quiet Digital Dollar Shift
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance/board update: Circle added a veteran tech leader to its board; this can help execution but is a longer‑term operational positive rather than an immediate earnings lever. Circle Internet Group Adds Veteran Tech Leader to Board
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: several insiders have reduced positions in March (Director Rajeev V. Date sold ~3,819 shares; President Heath Tarbert and Director M. Michele Burns also reported sales). Insider exits can temper momentum and are worth monitoring for timing and magnitude. Rajeev Date SEC filing Heath Tarbert SEC filing M. Michele Burns SEC filing
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Circle Internet Group Company Profile
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.
Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.
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