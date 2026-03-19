Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Sells $1,315,325.70 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director M Michele Burns sold 11,670 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $1,315,325.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 343,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,720,167.98. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

M Michele Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 4th, M Michele Burns sold 25,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, M Michele Burns sold 80,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $7,590,400.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $820,000.00.

Circle Internet Group Trading Up 0.2%

Circle Internet Group stock opened at $132.55 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

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Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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