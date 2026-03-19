Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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