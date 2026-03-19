Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO Shares Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,320 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.69% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,691,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,691 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,961,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,383,000 after acquiring an additional 384,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,330,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 85,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

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Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $236.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHO

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

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