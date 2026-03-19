Joshua Schmidt Sells 6,000 Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total transaction of $2,089,260.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,808.69. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.2%

IDCC stock opened at $352.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.60 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.63 and a 200-day moving average of $344.61.

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InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The business had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $707,477,000 after buying an additional 854,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,918,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $251,250,000 after acquiring an additional 123,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14,563.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 108,499 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

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About InterDigital

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InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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