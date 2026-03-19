Insider Buying: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Major Shareholder Purchases $881,573.04 in Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 35,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $881,573.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 675,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,794,447.84. This represents a 5.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surrozen alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 1,190 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,738.10.

On Thursday, March 12th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 12,374 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $309,226.26.

On Thursday, February 12th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 1,093 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.86 per share, with a total value of $26,078.98.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 17,763 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $418,673.91.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 4,355 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,548.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 731 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $15,628.78.

On Friday, January 30th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 4,271 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $91,356.69.

Surrozen Stock Performance

Surrozen stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.53. Surrozen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Surrozen by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Surrozen by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Surrozen in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRZN

Surrozen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.