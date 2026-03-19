CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $582,000 in F5, Inc. $FFIV

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. F5 accounts for approximately 0.7% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in F5 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 414 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $282.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.93 and a 200 day moving average of $279.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.01. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $346.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of F5 from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

View Our Latest Report on F5

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.53, for a total value of $1,064,655.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,621,080.19. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.25, for a total value of $487,192.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,710. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,487. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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